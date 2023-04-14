SINGAPORE (Reuters) – A private banking industry group in Singapore on Friday denied a media report that the city state had asked global banks to keep quiet on wealth inflows coming from China over the past year due to political sensitivity.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Singapore wealth group denies report of directive to keep quiet on China-linked fund inflows - April 14, 2023
- India’s forex reserves jump to 9-month high - April 14, 2023
- BOJ’s Shimizu warns of ‘extremely high’ uncertainty over Japan’s economy - April 14, 2023