(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures jumped on Monday after authorities stepped in to restore investor confidence after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), while investors wagered a rate hike by Federal Reserve in March was no longer a certainty.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Biden says he intends to visit Northern Ireland for peace anniversary - March 13, 2023
- Brazil’s Bolsonaro will be subpoenaed in jewelry scandal, says minister - March 13, 2023
- Russian blogger charged with spying in Albania asks for asylum - March 13, 2023