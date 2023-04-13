PRAGUE (Reuters) – A Slovak court said on Thursday it had convicted national bank governor and European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Peter Kazimir in a bribery-related case and fined him 100,000 euros ($110,200).
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Kenyan opposition willing to talk to government, resume protests - April 13, 2023
- France heading towards worse summer drought than 2022 -institute - April 13, 2023
- IMF’s Georgieva: Don’t let supply chain security lead to new Cold War - April 13, 2023