(Reuters) – Social media firm Snap Inc said on Monday it is rolling out an experimental chatbot feature running on OpenAI’s GPT technology for some users of its photo messaging app Snapchat.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Carlyle veteran Peter Clare to retire after more than three decades - February 27, 2023
- Snap to roll out chatbot using OpenAI’s tech - February 27, 2023
- Apple pays $12.1 million fine for alleged app market abuse in Russia – Antimonopoly Service - February 27, 2023