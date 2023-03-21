By Indradip Ghosh BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Swiss National Bank will hike its key policy rate by 50 basis points on Thursday, matching the European Central Bank’s move last week, as tackling inflation trumps concerns over financial market turmoil, a Reuters poll of economists showed.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Russian retailer Wildberries to launch own brand home goods - March 21, 2023
- Fox, Dominion seek pretrial wins in $1.6 billion defamation case - March 21, 2023
- Marketmind: And breathe – edgy market calm returns - March 21, 2023