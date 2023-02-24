LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The season-opening match between LAFC and LA Galaxy on Saturday has been postponed for safety reasons due to inclement weather and forecast thunderstorms in the Los Angeles area, Major League Soccer said on Friday.
