(Reuters) -China’s Ant Group and Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp are likely to offload their stakes in Indian digital payments firm Paytm in the open market, after talks with Bharti Airtel founder failed, the Economic Times reported.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- SoftBank, Ant discuss Paytm stake sale – ET - February 26, 2023
- Incoming BOJ head says merits of ultra-low rates exceed costs - February 26, 2023
- Investors wary of Chinese assets as political risk ramps up - February 26, 2023