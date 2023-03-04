By Paul Sandle LONDON (Reuters) -Arm, the chip designer owned by Japan’s SoftBank, said on Friday it would pursue a U.S.-only listing this year, dashing the British government’s hopes that the tech giant would return to the London stock market.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- SoftBank’s Arm rebuffs London by choosing U.S. listing - March 3, 2023
- Crypto Market Daily Highlights: BTC Visits Sub-$22,000 on Silvergate Bank - March 3, 2023
- Hostages taken by anti-oil firm protesters in Colombia are freed - March 3, 2023