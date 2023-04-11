TOKYO (Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son will officially agree with Nasdaq this week to list British chip designer Arm Ltd, the Financial Times said on Tuesday, citing two unnamed people familiar with the situation.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- NASDAQ Index, SP500, Dow Jones Analysis – Stocks Mixed Ahead Of CPI Report - April 11, 2023
- HSBC hires Silicon Valley Bank bankers to focus on tech, healthcare - April 11, 2023
- Dollar dips ahead of inflation data due Wednesday - April 11, 2023