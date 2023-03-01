By Rod Nickel BILOZERKA, Ukraine (Reuters) – When Ukraine recaptured Kherson in November, Andrii Povod returned to find his grain farm in ruins. Two tractors were missing, most of the wheat was gone and all 11 buildings used to store crops and machinery had been bombed
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Analysis-Rebounding U.S. dollar a growing headache for investors - March 1, 2023
- Russian factory activity expands at quickest rate in six years in Feb -PMI - March 1, 2023
- Soils of war: The toxic legacy for Ukraine’s breadbasket - March 1, 2023