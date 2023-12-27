Solana Funding Rates across derivatives trading platforms show bullish traders are paying record fees to keep their LONG positions. Can SOL Price Reach $150?
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Solana Price Forecast –Speculative Traders Could Push SOL to $150 - December 27, 2023
- NASDAQ Index, SP500, Dow Jones Forecasts – Stocks Are Flat In Quiet Trading - December 27, 2023
- Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Prices Drop As Maersk Sends Ships Through The Suez Canal - December 27, 2023