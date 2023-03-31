COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Pirates have abandoned a Danish-owned ship that was hijacked in the Gulf of Guinea last week, and have taken some crew members with them, while others have been brought to safety, the vessel’s owner said on Friday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Hungary to phase out some of its price caps as inflation comes down -PM Orban - March 31, 2023
- Some crew members missing after Gulf of Guinea pirate attack - March 31, 2023
- Indonesian, Russian ministers sign extradition agreement - March 31, 2023