BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s government is trying to speed up the evacuation of some 2,500 families living closest to the Nevado del Ruiz volcano, which is being monitored for a possible eruption, but some residents are refusing to leave.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Southwest Airlines CEO receives higher bonus despite holiday meltdown - April 6, 2023
- Some people living near Colombian volcano loathe to evacuate - April 6, 2023
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis: Good Friday Blues - April 6, 2023