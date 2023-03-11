SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday that South Australia state would be a “big beneficiary” of the landmark AUKUS defence pact, which is expected to see Australia buy up to five U.S. Virginia class nuclear powered submarines.
