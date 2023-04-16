By Hyonhee Shin SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea fired warning shots toward a North Korean vessel that crossed the maritime border on Saturday, South Korea’s military said a day after the incident which came amid recent tension over the North’s missile tests.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- XRP Under Pressure as Investors Digest the Latest SEC v Ripple Filings - April 16, 2023
- Rebels in Indonesia’s Papua say they killed 9 army soldiers - April 16, 2023
- South Korea fires warning shots after North’s boat crosses sea border - April 15, 2023