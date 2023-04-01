SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s exports fell in March year-on-year for the sixth month in a row, hit by a cooling global economy and a persistent slump in the semiconductor sector, but exports did not fall by as much as expected, data showed on Saturday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Bed Bath & Beyond is sued by ousted CEO over unpaid severance - March 31, 2023
- Australian PM says inflation numbers ‘pleasing’ amid cost of living pressures - March 31, 2023
- South Korea March exports drop but not by as much as expected - March 31, 2023