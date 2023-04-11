SEOUL (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin held phone talks with his South Korean counterpart on Tuesday and explained about recent media reports on the leak of confidential U.S. documents, South Korea’s defence ministry said.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Ukraine cities pounded, US scrambles to find source of leaked documents - April 11, 2023
- Debt crunch looms for weaker economies with a wall of bond maturities ahead - April 11, 2023
- EUR/USD Bulls to Target $1.09 on Monetary Policy Sentiment - April 11, 2023