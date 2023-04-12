By Hyonhee Shin SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea reached an agreement last month to lend the United States 500,000 rounds of 155 mm artillery shells that could give Washington greater flexibility to supply Ukraine with ammunition, a South Korean newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Deutsche Bank to close down remaining Russian IT operations – FT - April 12, 2023
- Hang Seng Index, ASX200, Nikkei 225: US CPI Anxiety Tests Appetite - April 12, 2023
- Singapore says unidentified persons boarded tanker off Ivory Coast - April 11, 2023