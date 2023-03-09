By Yena Park and Jihoon Lee SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s finance minister said on Thursday foreign exchange authorities were in talks to reactivate market stabilizing measures, including a foreign exchange swap programme between the pension fund and central bank.
