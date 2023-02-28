By Hyonhee Shin SEOUL (Reuters) – Officials from South Korea, the United States and Japan have held their first economic security dialogue, South Korea’s presidential office said on Tuesday, amid efforts to strengthen the resilience of supply chains and develop technology.
