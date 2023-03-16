By Ju-min Park SEOUL (Reuters) – As South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol landed in Tokyo on Thursday his plan to patch up relations with Japan faces lingering scepticism at home.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- South Koreans sceptical as president offers olive branch to Japan - March 16, 2023
- Japan registers two straight years of export growth in February, outlook less rosy - March 16, 2023
- Analysis-Chinese suppliers race to Vietnam as COVID let-up opens escape route from Sino-U.S. trade war - March 16, 2023