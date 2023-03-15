By Soo-hyang Choi and Josh Smith SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Wednesday that cooperation with Japan is vital in confronting North Korea’s growing threats and protecting global supply chains, calling on both countries to not snarl relations in domestic politics.
