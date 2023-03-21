SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Tuesday he would order officials to begin procedures that would return Japan to its “white list” of countries with fast-track trade status after a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last week.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- US calls Tsai transit ‘nothing new’, urges China to not react aggressively - March 21, 2023
- Sri Lanka’s economic crisis: From protests to IMF bailout - March 21, 2023
- GBP to USD Forecasts: Bears Eye Sub-$1.21 on Fed Jitters - March 21, 2023