By Sakura Murakami TOKYO (Reuters) – Yoon Suk Yeol arrives in Tokyo on Thursday on the first visit to Japan by a South Korean president in 12 years, seeking a closer relationship amid a perceived increase in regional threats from North Korea and China.
