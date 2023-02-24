By Rich McKay (Reuters) – A slow-moving winter storm intensified over California on Friday, triggering the first blizzard warning in parts of the Los Angeles area since 1989 and creating the extraordinary sight of snowflakes swirling around the iconic Hollywood sign.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Biden does not plan to visit site of Ohio train derailment - February 24, 2023
- Thirteen still missing after Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand - February 24, 2023
- Gerber ends Tesla board run, says carmarker creating ‘own voice’ - February 24, 2023