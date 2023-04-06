By Rajesh Kumar Singh CHICAGO (Reuters) – Southwest Airlines Co paid a higher bonus to Chief Executive Bob Jordan, a regulatory filing showed, even after the company promised to cut executive incentive pay after it canceled about 17,000 flights around the Christmas holiday, disrupting travel for
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Southwest Airlines CEO receives higher bonus despite holiday meltdown - April 6, 2023
- Some people living near Colombian volcano loathe to evacuate - April 6, 2023
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis: Good Friday Blues - April 6, 2023