(Reuters) – Southwest Airlines Co said on Tuesday it would upgrade its crew scheduling software and hire more staff in the winter, as the airline attempts to address gaps that led to large-scale cancellations during the holiday season.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- IAEA: AUKUS countries committed to nuclear non-proliferation in submarine plan - March 14, 2023
- China vows to ensure normal operations during institutional reforms - March 14, 2023
- Novo Nordisk to cut price of insulin by up to 75% – WSJ - March 14, 2023