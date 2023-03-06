(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures were subdued on Monday as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony and monthly payrolls report this week for cues on the central bank’s interest-rate trajectory.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- U.S. asks Mexico to review labor rights abuse allegations at Unique Fabricating factory in Queretaro state - March 6, 2023
- U.S. solar panel imports from China grow, alleviating gridlock, officials say - March 6, 2023
- Tesla could begin producing autos in Mexico next year -Mexican official - March 6, 2023