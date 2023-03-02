(Reuters) – Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell on Thursday as the 10-year Treasury yield held above 4% on bets of tighter monetary policy for a longer period, while Tesla sank after it gave few details about its much-awaited affordable electric vehicle.
