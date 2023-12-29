The S&P 500 did almost nothing during the last day of the trading year, which makes quite a bit of sense as most traders are not willing to put money to risk in a very illiquid environment.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Remains Stuck Near $2065 As Traders Wait For Catalysts - December 29, 2023
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Forecasts – U.S. Dollar Is Mostly Flat After Chicago PMI Report - December 29, 2023
- Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Tech, Fed Policy Shape Optimistic Outlook - December 29, 2023