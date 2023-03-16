LONDON (Reuters) – The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week and the turmoil around Credit Suisse do not pose a direct threat to Latin America’s financial system, S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Carlsberg appoints Jacob Aarup-Andersen as new CEO - March 16, 2023
- S&P Global Ratings: no direct threat to Latam financial system from SVB, Credit Suisse - March 16, 2023
- Ukraine grain deal clearly calls for 120-day rollover, UN says - March 16, 2023