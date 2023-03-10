(Reuters) – Spain’s antitrust watchdog on Friday imposed a 6-million-euro ($6.35 million) fine on Telefonica for commercial practices, such as permanence clauses on smart phone leases, that violated the terms of a 2015 takeover accord for cable TV operator DTS.
