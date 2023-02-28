(Reuters) – Consumer prices in Spain resumed their upward trend, rising 6.1% year-on-year in February, a faster pace than the 5.9% during the 12 months to January, and above the 5.7% expected by analysts polled by Reuters, preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed
