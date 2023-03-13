MADRID (Reuters) – Two Spanish engineers hope to put their country at the forefront of the space transport industry with the launch of what could be the first private reusable rocket from Western Europe later this year.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- India proposes additional net expenditure of 1.48 trillion rupees for 2022/23 - March 13, 2023
- Elephants honoured in Thailand as part of nation’s heritage - March 13, 2023
- BBC seeks to quell furore by putting Lineker back on air - March 13, 2023