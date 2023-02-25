MADRID (Reuters) -Spain has detected its first suspected case of Marburg disease, a deadly infectious disease that has led to the quarantining of more than 200 people in Equatorial Guinea, health authorities in the Spanish region of the Valencia said on Saturday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Buffett’s Berkshire profit falls on investments, currencies - February 25, 2023
- Spanish authorities detect first suspected case of Marburg disease - February 25, 2023
- G20 chair India says most members condemn Ukraine war - February 25, 2023