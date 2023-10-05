Key Insight: Polygon (MATIC) price has gained 17% in the last three weeks, increasing from a 2023 bottom of $0.48 to $0.57 on Thursday, October 5. MATIC Derivatives market data shows investors have recently piled on fresh capital inflows worth $45 million. If the bullish sentiment spreads to the spot
