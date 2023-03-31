By Uditha Jayasinghe COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka’s central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at a policy meeting next week, a month after a 100 basis points increase ahead of a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
