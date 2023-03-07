By Uditha Jayasinghe COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka is on the verge of getting “very positive news” from the International Monetary Fund on a $2.9 billion programme, a government minister said on Tuesday, while a senior source said it had also won debt restructuring support from China.
