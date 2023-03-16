MUMBAI (Reuters) – Sri Lanka will introduce a new central bank legislation with the intent of improving independence, accountability and price stability in the country, central bank governor, P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, said on Thursday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Swiss National Bank confirms that it will provide liquidity to Credit Suisse - March 16, 2023
- Best way to shield Moldova is to protect Ukraine, says UK - March 16, 2023
- Credit Suisse’s troubles – spies, money laundering and central bank cash - March 16, 2023