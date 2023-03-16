MUMBAI (Reuters) – Sri Lanka will introduce a new central bank legislation with the intent of improving independence, accountability and price stability in the country, central bank governor, P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, said on Thursday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Putin urges business leaders to build new Russian economy - March 16, 2023
- Russia says it may take over Toyota plant in St Petersburg -TASS - March 16, 2023
- Amazon slams $265 million tax order as it seeks to get EU appeal thrown out - March 16, 2023