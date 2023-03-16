MUMBAI (Reuters) – Sri Lanka will introduce a new central bank legislation with the intent of improving independence, accountability and price stability in the country, central bank governor, P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, said on Thursday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Credit Suisse’s Plan to Borrow from the SNB Boosts EUR/USD Ahead of ECB Decision - March 16, 2023
- Taiwanese financial sector has low exposure to Credit Suisse -regulator - March 16, 2023
- Yellen tells senators US banking system ‘remains sound’ - March 16, 2023