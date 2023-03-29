By Hilary Russ NEW YORK (Reuters) – Starbucks shareholders approved a proposal for the coffee chain to conduct an independent assessment of its labor practices as it contends with hundreds of newly unionized U.S. cafes, according to voting results filed on Wednesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Starbucks shareholders approve review of labor union practices - March 29, 2023
- Democratic Sen. Manchin threatens legal action over Treasury EV battery guidance - March 29, 2023
- Marketmind: Out of the sinking, banks ‘n’ tech lead the way - March 29, 2023