WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Two U.S. citizens have been kidnapped in Haiti, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel confirmed on Thursday, adding Washington is in regular contact with Haitian authorities and will continue to work with them.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- U.S. accuses Fugees rapper of illegal lobbying with Malaysian financier - March 30, 2023
- Protesters demand action on guns at Tennessee statehouse - March 30, 2023
- State Department confirms two U.S. citizens kidnapped in Haiti - March 30, 2023