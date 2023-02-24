WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department on Friday marked the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by sanctioning more than 50 top Russian officials, including cabinet ministers and dozens of governors and regional chiefs.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- New Home Sales Climb To Multi-Month Highs, S&P 500 Tests New Lows - February 24, 2023
- Court strikes down Malta government hospital management deal - February 24, 2023
- Nigeria’s electoral body suspends Enugu senatorial election after candidate killed - February 24, 2023