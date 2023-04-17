(Reuters) – State Street Corp reported a first-quarter profit on Monday that missed analysts’ estimates, hurt by a fall in fee income due to the recent U.S. banking crisis, sending the company’s shares down 10% in premarket trading.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Have Strong Monday - April 17, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Give Up Gains - April 17, 2023
- U.S. Supreme Court turns away GM bid to revive racketeering suit against Fiat Chrysler - April 17, 2023