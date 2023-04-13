MILAN (Reuters) – Stellantis has managed to preserve a strong pricing power in North America, its CEO Carlos Tavares told shareholders on Thursday, in contrast with signs of pricing power declining for global automakers, with possible impacts on margins.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Twitter joins eToro to let users see real-time stock information - April 13, 2023
- Slovak court fines ECB’s Kazimir in bribery case, subject to appeal - April 13, 2023
- Stellantis retains strong pricing power in North America, CEO says - April 13, 2023