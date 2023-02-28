MILAN (Reuters) – Stellantis said on Tuesday it will invest a total of $155 million in three plants located in Kokomo, Indiana, to produce new electric drive modules (EDM) that will be fitted in electric vehicles which the carmaker will assemble in North America.
