By Rae Wee SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The pound held steady on Tuesday, retaining gains overnight after Britain struck a new trade deal with the European Union, which brightened the outlook for the post-Brexit UK economy and signalled improved relations between London and the bloc.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Sterling holds gains after rising on UK trade deal with EU - February 27, 2023
- BOJ shouldn’t modify easy policy to address costs, incoming deputy governor Uchida says - February 27, 2023
- XRP at Risk of Sub-$0.36 on Fed Jitters and Regulatory Scrutiny - February 27, 2023