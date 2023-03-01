By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian stocks struggled to come off two-month lows on Wednesday and the safe-haven dollar was firm as concerns about rising interest rates and slowing global growth kept the mood downbeat, while markets waited on economic data to chart the course
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Russia-Ukraine conflict to play big role at G20 meet, India says - March 1, 2023
- Goldman Sachs expects ECB to raise rates by 50 bps in May meeting - March 1, 2023
- Exclusive-Tesla readies revamp of Model Y codenamed ‘Juniper’ – sources - March 1, 2023