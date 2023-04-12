By Ankur Banerjee SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian equities inched lower on Wednesday ahead of a crucial U.S. inflation report that will likely influence the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path, with markets wagering another hike in interest rates at the central bank’s next meeting.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- XRP Price Sinks 3% but Keeps Grip on $0.50 as SEC Throws Hail Mary - April 12, 2023
- IMF’s fiscal chief says U.S. CPI data shows need to maintain inflation fight - April 12, 2023
- U.S. set to penalise some Hungarians for evading sanctions – source - April 12, 2023